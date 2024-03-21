US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 8:54 pm
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 for the week ended Mar 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US Economy

THE number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting that job growth remained strong in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 for the week ended Mar 16, the Labor Department said on Thursday (Mar 21). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 claims in the latest week.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its policy rate unchanged in the 5.25 to 5.5 per cent range, but policymakers indicated they still expected to trim it by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of the year.

Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters that he did not see “cracks” in the labour market, which he described as “in good shape,” noting that “the extreme imbalances that we saw in the early parts of the pandemic recovery have mostly been resolved.”

Labour market resilience is helping to underpin the economy, which continues to outshine its global peers. Despite a flurry of high-profile layoffs at the start of the year, employers have largely been hoarding labour after struggling to find workers during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls portion of March’s employment report. They have been hovering at low levels so far this month. The economy added 275,000 jobs in February.

SEE ALSO

Data next week on the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, will offer more clues on the health of the labour market in March. The so-called continuing claims increased 4,000 to 1.807 million during the week ending Mar 9, Thursday’s claims report showed. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Unemployment

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to list 100-billion dirhams holding firm next year

IMF pushes Sri Lanka to clinch debt deal with China

US Congress releases US$1.1 trillion spending package to avert shutdown

US urges ‘immediate’ ceasefire at UN as Gaza war grinds on

Sri Lanka’s inflation drops in February from a month ago

Japan’s Isuzu Motors to produce EV pickup trucks in Thailand

Breaking News

Most Popular