Airports could offer flight to safety in uncertain times
A look at how some of these strategic assets have managed to deliver attractive total returns to shareholders
AIRPORTS can be quite exciting places. A trip to the airport could mean that we are about to jet off to somewhere glamorous. Airports can also be quite comforting places. It could mean that we have just come back home from a long trip to somewhere exotic. But whether we are jetting off or
