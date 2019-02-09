You are here
Asian investors hold the most bullish outlook for 2019
While investors are concerned about a possible market downturn, long-term positive sentiment is still intact, a UBS Investor Sentiment survey shows.
UBS surveyed over 3,000 HNWIs globally to gauge investors' current attitudes, expectations and concerns on the markets, economy and how they feel about meeting their financial goals in 2019.
What a difference a month makes. Before the year-end sell down in global equities, investors were
