You are here
China A-shares have tanked; what's next?
The Chinese stock market is pricing in a higher probability of a full-scale trade with the US.
AT the time of writing, CSI 300 was down by more than 20 per cent from its peak on Jan 24, 2018, while the S&P500 was down only 4 per cent from its peak on Jan 26. The trigger for the turn in the A-shares' fortune was a combination of a slowdown in domestic growth momentum, when weak
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg