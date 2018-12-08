You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
CFA SINGAPORE INSIGHTS

Ethics in focus: Trading in unit trusts

The practice of buying and selling such investment products at the expense of the investor merely to generate commissions for financial advisers does little to meet the client's investment objectives
Sat, Dec 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181208_CFA8_3635871.jpg

FROM Oct 1 this year, CPF members who make new purchases of products such as investment-linked insurance policies (ILPs) and unit trusts under the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) will pay a lower sales charge of 1.5 per cent. This is halved from the 3 per cent they had to pay previously. By Oct 1

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
4 MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%
5 Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

file6w1szfe8fifv4wph9r9.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 7, 2018
Garage

British tycoon buys controlling stake in insurtech Singapore Life

Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening