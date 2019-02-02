You are here
CHART VIEW
Hi ho silver
As silver replicates the movements in the gold price, many traders will buy into silver for a replication of the gold trend
WHO leads? Who follows? These relationships provide useful investing and trading approaches. We cannot always catch the move in the leader, but we can catch the move when it's replicated by a follower. One of the classic partnerships is silver and gold.
The classic trading approach is to
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg