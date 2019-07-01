You are here

Money FM podcast: Blue bonds: How sustainable investing has evolved

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 4:26 PM

Synopsis: According to the 2019 Asia Sustainable Investing Review conducted by Standard Chartered, investors’ knowledge about sustainable investing has continued to improve. Eugenia Koh, head of sustainable investing and engagement strategy, Standard Chartered Private Bank and Wealth Management shares more about the evolution of sustainable investing and what is a "Blue" bond.

