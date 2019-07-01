Money FM podcast: Blue bonds: How sustainable investing has evolved

The Hot Seat: Blue bonds: How sustainable investing has evolved

11:20 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: According to the 2019 Asia Sustainable Investing Review conducted by Standard Chartered, investors’ knowledge about sustainable investing has continued to improve. Eugenia Koh, head of sustainable investing and engagement strategy, Standard Chartered Private Bank and Wealth Management shares more about the evolution of sustainable investing and what is a "Blue" bond.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt