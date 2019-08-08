You are here

Money FM podcast: How digital wealth manager Syfe is democratising investing

Thu, Aug 08, 2019

Money FM podcast: How digital wealth manager Syfe is democratising investing

Your Money: How digital wealth manager Syfe is democratising investing

11:26 min

Synopsis: Syfe will professionally manage your portfolios for a fraction of the cost, and you have the freedom to withdraw anytime with no extra charge. Dhruv Arora, Founder & CEO of Syfe shares more on how the digital wealth manager is democratising investing.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

