Money FM podcast: How digital wealth manager Syfe is democratising investing

Your Money: How digital wealth manager Syfe is democratising investing

11:26 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Syfe will professionally manage your portfolios for a fraction of the cost, and you have the freedom to withdraw anytime with no extra charge. Dhruv Arora, Founder & CEO of Syfe shares more on how the digital wealth manager is democratising investing.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt