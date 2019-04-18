You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you grow your stocks during a market crisis?
Money FM podcast: Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you grow your stocks during a market crisis?
Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you grow your stocks during a market crisis?
17:39 mins
Synopsis: Is buying physical property in Singapore the root to making a profit? When is a good time to invest in the property market? What are some factors to determine whether you should hold on to a stock that keeps plummeting?
Mano Sabnani, author of Money Secrets: Cruise Your Way to Financial Freedom, shares his advice on investing in Singapore's property market and how to grow your stocks during a market crisis.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt