Money FM podcast: Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you grow your stocks during a market crisis?

17:39 mins

Synopsis: Is buying physical property in Singapore the root to making a profit? When is a good time to invest in the property market? What are some factors to determine whether you should hold on to a stock that keeps plummeting?

Mano Sabnani, author of Money Secrets: Cruise Your Way to Financial Freedom, shares his advice on investing in Singapore's property market and how to grow your stocks during a market crisis.

