Money FM podcast: Influence: Your Reits journey to wealth: How to know if a Reit is doing well?

18:56 min

Synopsis: What are some indicators to determine if a Reit is affordable? When it comes to economic and financial instability, which Reits or industries tend to do better and why? Jonathan Ang and Kelvin Seetoh, co-authors of Value Investing: Expand Your Circle of Competence weighs in. They share why keeping track of the distribution per unit (DPU) is important and what is the ideal DPU percentage increment each year. They explain why it is critical to understand the Reits occupancy rate and talk about Parkway Life Reit.

