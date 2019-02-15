You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: The true altruistic nature of the sharing economy

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: The true altruistic nature of the sharing economy

Mind Your Business: The true altruistic nature of the sharing economy

14:41 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: The much-touted sharing economy has come under siege of big business wanting a slice of this collaborative consumption pie. But Lendor is a small-scale platform hoping to rekindle the kampung spirit of yore while fending off the advances of revenue-focused investors. Why are they doing this and how do they hope to survive? We chat with Pauline Lim and Chuan Weizhang, the co-founders of this peer-to-peer sharing app.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Investing & Wealth

Asian investors hold the most bullish outlook for 2019

Countering randomness in the markets

Timing the market doesn't have to be a roller-coaster ride

Investing in China could be very rewarding in 2019

Gold stumbles on US dollar vigour

Will the Year of the Pig be a prosperous one for China?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening