Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: The true altruistic nature of the sharing economy

Mind Your Business: The true altruistic nature of the sharing economy
Synopsis: The much-touted sharing economy has come under siege of big business wanting a slice of this collaborative consumption pie. But Lendor is a small-scale platform hoping to rekindle the kampung spirit of yore while fending off the advances of revenue-focused investors. Why are they doing this and how do they hope to survive? We chat with Pauline Lim and Chuan Weizhang, the co-founders of this peer-to-peer sharing app.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
