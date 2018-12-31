You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Dynamic Currency Conversion: Pros and Cons

Mon, Dec 31, 2018

MDT_AaronWong_NgFookSun.jpg

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Dynamic Currency Conversion: Pros and Cons

The Hot Seat: Dynamic Currency Conversion: Pros and Cons

15:34 mins

Synopsis: With the holidays upon us, what are the pros and cons of Dynamic Currency Conversion? Aaron Wong, founder of the MileLion and Ng Fook Sun, managing director, Wirecard Asia, which provides DCC services, weigh in on both sides of the debate.

