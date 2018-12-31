Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Dynamic Currency Conversion: Pros and Cons

The Hot Seat: Dynamic Currency Conversion: Pros and Cons

15:34 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: With the holidays upon us, what are the pros and cons of Dynamic Currency Conversion? Aaron Wong, founder of the MileLion and Ng Fook Sun, managing director, Wirecard Asia, which provides DCC services, weigh in on both sides of the debate.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt