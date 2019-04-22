You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Tim Howkins, chairman of Oanda

Mon, Apr 22, 2019

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Tim Howkins, chairman of Oanda

The Hot Seat: Tim Howkins, chairman of Oanda

Synopsis: Tim Howkins, chairman of trading platform Oanda, shares his views on how the industry has evolved in the past 30 years, how brokers are adjusting to keep clients, and his personal best and worst investments. 

