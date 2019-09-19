You are here
Money FM podcast: What's your 4-digit number - the credit report and credit score that matters
21:07 min
Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks to Rohith Murthy, Founder and Country Manager, SingSaver and Elizabeth Huang, Head of Consumer Services at Credit Bureau Singapore, about credit scores, credit reports and how both will prove crucial to planning one’s expenses, where the use of credit cards is concerned.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
