Money FM podcast: What's your 4-digit number - the credit report and credit score that matters

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

YM_Credit.jpg
From left: Michelle Martin, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Rohith Murthy, Founder and Country Manager of SingSaver And Elizabeth Huang, Head of Consumer Services at Credit Bureau Singapore

Your Money: Money and Me: What's your 4-digit number - the credit report and credit score that matters

21:07 min

Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks to Rohith Murthy, Founder and Country Manager, SingSaver and Elizabeth Huang, Head of Consumer Services at Credit Bureau Singapore, about credit scores, credit reports and how both will prove crucial to planning one’s expenses, where the use of credit cards is concerned.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

