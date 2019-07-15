You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: ABCs of robo-powered wealth management (Money Hacks, Ep 49)

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MoneyEp49.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 49: 

10:49 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This episode walks listeners through the ABCs of robo investing. What's a robo advisory, why would you want to use one, and how much might it cost? How intelligent are such systems, how much work do we still have to do to make the most of them, and how can they make our money lives easier?

CEO of StashAway, Michele Ferrario, breaks down robot-enabled, technology-assisted investment for listeners.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Investing & Wealth

Want to profit from a trade war? There's an investment fund for that too

A stock market record and rising economic worry? Wall Street has a name for that

Gold strengthens over dovish testimony by Fed chief

JPMorgan's US$50b fund halves EM holdings on trade war risk

How are gender lens funds performing?

Two critical aspects of an investment that are overlooked

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Must Read

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

BP_Singaporeconstruction_150719_102.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore’s construction sector may face protracted slowdown in medium term: Fitch

Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to develop over 40 new standards for new tech, business models

1_One Pearl Bank sales gallery drew strong turnout.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

One Pearl Bank condo draws 4,000 in turnout during weekend preview

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly