You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Achieve a $3,000-a-month 'retirement' income by planning early (Money Hacks, Ep 26)

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 2:57 PM

SingLife.jpg
Money Hacks co-hosts Ernest Luis (left) and Chris Lim (right) host Walter de Oude (second from right), the founder and CEO of new insurance provider SingaporeLife and Robert Ross, its chief technology officer (second from left), as they talk about how to plan for retirement

Money Hacks Ep 26: How to achieve a $3,000-a-month "retirement" income by planning early

9:30 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

Retirement planning can be made simpler if we start to apply simple and established formulas to calculate what we need at the age of 65, assuming a continued lifespan of 20 years or so after that age.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Walter de Oude, founder and chief executive of SingaporeLife - a next-generation life insurance company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore - explains two simple steps to take.

Step 1: Start by looking at existing CPF calculators online, and read up on the CPF Life scheme for a start.

With the current CPF payout eligibiity age at 65, the CPF Life scheme - introduced in 2009 - provides a monthly income for as long as you live.

Step 2: How to add other formulas like the 4% rule to do a set of mental calculations, or even the "300" formula, where you take your current monthly expense figure and multiply it by 300. 

The result is the figure you need in your kitty to keep up your lifestyle even after retirement. 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Investing & Wealth

Are rising rates, trade woes and US mid-terms causes for concern?

What's in a name?

Banking at critical juncture with dawn of fintech

Norway's US$1t wealth fund mulls over investment strategy in review

Foreign buying jumps in China's US$1.4t bad debt market

SRX website, app offer service to help users switch electricity provider

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 From cell to table: the evolution of food
4 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
5 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening