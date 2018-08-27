You are here

PODCAST: Financial planning for working mothers and new parents (Money Hacks, Ep19)

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:52 AM

Podcast: Money Hacks - Financial planning working mothers and new parents

Money Hacks

Episode 19

Duration: 8:58 mins 

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How much insurance coverage should you have and plan for? Are there principles working mothers or parents should bear in mind when it comes to financial planning, or if their income streams are affected by medical setbacks?

How important is disability income for young and new parents?

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory, OCBC Bank, gives us good starter tips.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

