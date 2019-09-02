You are here

PODCAST: How fintech helps you with cheaper and faster money transfers overseas (Money Hacks, Ep 53)

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 3:54 PM

IMG-0878.JPG
In this Money Hacks podcast, Chris Lim hosts Nilan Peiris (right) - TransferWise vice-president for growth - as they discuss fintech-enabled cross-border money transfer services

Money Hacks Ep 53: How fintech helps you with cheaper and faster money transfers overseas

9:43 min

Synopsis: In this podcast series on alternate Mondays, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This episode is aimed at how best to transfer your money abroad, and in cheaper ways.

Entrepreneur Kiyan Foroughi comes on the show to talk about his personal experience with money transfer woes and why he uses new fintech services like TransferWise. These services are not only cheaper but they are faster as well as having transparent fees.

He has business investments and property mortgages overseas, and needs to transfer money to family members around the world.

Nilan Peiris - another guest on the show - is the London-based vice-president for growth for TransferWise, which has 1,600 staff members and about 150 in Singapore, and is also regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

He answers the following:

1. What are cross-border money transfer services and why do they save their customers money? 

2. How you can save up to 10x on the cost of sending money from Singapore to the UK, Europe or Australia.

3. How instant payment - thanks to fintech - means that customers can send money to pay for a leaky roof repair in London, for example, within 20 seconds.

Produced by: Chris Lim, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang 

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe 
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd 
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

