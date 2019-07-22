PODCAST: How to invest in a volatile market (Money Hacks, Ep 50)

In this Money Hacks podcast, Chris Lim hosts chief investment officer of StashAway, Freddy Lim (right), to find out how listeners can approach investments even when there are trade wars or currency swings.

Money Hacks Ep 50: How to invest in a volatile market

10:23 min

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

This episode is about how to invest amid market volatility. Trade wars, currency swings, natural disasters - what's an investor to do when markets flip one way, then flop the other way?

CIO of StashAway, Freddy Lim, gives listeners tips on how to approach investments even when markets are roiling, including both advice on the fundamentals of investment, as well as modern tools that can make a hassled investor's life easier.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.