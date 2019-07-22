You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: How to invest in a volatile market (Money Hacks, Ep 50)

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 10:43 AM

Money Hacks Ep 50
In this Money Hacks podcast, Chris Lim hosts chief investment officer of StashAway, Freddy Lim (right), to find out how listeners can approach investments even when there are trade wars or currency swings.
SPH

Money Hacks Ep 50: How to invest in a volatile market

10:23 min

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This episode is about how to invest amid market volatility. Trade wars, currency swings, natural disasters - what's an investor to do when markets flip one way, then flop the other way? 

CIO of StashAway, Freddy Lim, gives listeners tips on how to approach investments even when markets are roiling, including both advice on the fundamentals of investment, as well as modern tools that can make a hassled investor's life easier.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee  

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Young and not so upwardly mobile
4 Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements
5 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

BP_CapitaLand_220719_36.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sinostar PEC, Secura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly