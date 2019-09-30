PODCAST: How to start investing with forex (Money Hacks, Ep 55)

In our Money Hacks podcast, host Chris Lim (left) speaks with Sumeet Bhambri, Standard Chartered's regional head of wealth management for Singapore, Asean and South Asia, for his take on FX investing

Money Hacks Ep 55: How to start investing with forex

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode focuses on foreign exchange, specifically, how one can approach FX as another avenue for investment.

We speak with Sumeet Bhambri, Standard Chartered's regional head of wealth management for Singapore, Asean and South Asia, for his take on FX investing.

He tackles our questions:

1. What is FX? (0:40)

2. How do we use FX as an investment vehicle? (2:06)

3. What tools can we use to help us? (5:52)

Produced by: Chris Lim & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.