PODCAST: Making more money from Asian consumer growth (Money Hacks, Ep 51)

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 6:20 PM

Money Hacks Ep 51: Making more money from Asian consumer growth

10:56 min

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how you can make money from Asian consumer growth.

Here to explain that is our guest Nirgunan Tiruchelvam - the head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer (formerly Exotix Capital). He has been an equity analyst covering Asian stocks since 2004. 

As Asia is a massive region representing 60 per cent of the world's population, he says that the region is on the cusp of a consumer boom.

Find out why consumers in China, India and the Asean region are eating more, drinking more and spending more.

He suggests two investment sectors to look at - Asia's canned beer and traditional meat markets.

1. Why is Asia's beer market about to explode with the introduction of canned beer? This trend is expected in less developed Asian markets in South-east Asia and China and India.

2. Despite being a newly listed company Beyond Meat's incredible rise as as a veggie meat company, real meat is the real investment story in Asia. 

Investors should note that Asia’s meat producers, like Charoen Pokphand Foods, are about to see a big boom as prosperity levels rise in China and India. 

Produced by: Ernest Luis 

Edited by: Ernest Luis

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

