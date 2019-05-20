You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
SPONSORED CONTENT

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 6:00 PM

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
In this sponsored Money Hacks podcast aimed at millennials and students wanting to achieve immediate life goals, Chris Lim hosts Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank’s senior investment strategist, wealth management Singapore and Lim Li Shian (Liz), a temp at The Business Times

12:32 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode is brought to you by OCBC Bank. It is aimed at millennials and students who have life goals but aren't sure how to work towards them. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Money Hacks' Chris Lim hosts 19-year-old Lim Li Shian (Liz), a temp at The Business Times, and Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank’s senior investment strategist, wealth management Singapore.

In a Frank by OCBC survey of 866 students and young working adults aged 16-29, done earlier this year, almost three-quarters said travelling is important to them, while more than four out of five ranked life experiences as a top priority, along with maintaining relevant skills as part of pursuing further education.  

Are these goals realistic?

0:42 min - Mr Menon guides Ms Lim, who says she wants to set aside money for university studies, travel overseas, or learning a new language.

1:41 min - He shows her Frank by OCBC's Savings Goals online calculator and how to set aside money each month to achieve her immediate goals. 

2:57 min - Are long-term goals also important for the young to keep in mind?

4:16 min - Find out why you should not borrow money to achieve short-term goals, like travel trips.

7:00 min - How about Ms Lim's medium-term goals like owning a car? Find out what advice she gets.

Get more Frank by OCBC articles for the young here.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXe 
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Investing & Wealth

Brokers brave China's FX market crackdown in hunt for household high rollers

Are low-volatility returns too good to be true?

Assessing the business of medicine

Secret bond deals making China's debt market more confusing

Gold whipsaws over strong recovery in risk assets

Singapore residential market resilient due to strong foundations

Editor's Choice

May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
3 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
4 China not interested in talking with US for now: state media
5 Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

Must Read

May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening