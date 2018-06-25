PODCAST: Top loan misconceptions for first-time home buyers; understanding mortgages better (Money Hacks, Ep 13)

Money Hacks

Episode 13

Duration: 10:49 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

Can first-time HDB home buyers take a bank loan? What are the differences between opting for a bank loan or a HDB loan?

What about couples in their late 40s or 50s thinking of buying a second property for investment options? What are the considerations to factor in? What are the trends for such couples in Singapore?

Ms Tok Geok Peng, head of secured lending for DBS Bank, regularly conducts talks for consumers. She answers our questions and also lists the top three misconceptions when it comes to mortgages.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.