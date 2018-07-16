PODCAST: What are the mistakes older Singaporeans make when it comes to planning their finances for the next decade or so? (Money Hacks, Ep 15)

Money Hacks

Episode 15

Duration: 7 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

What are the common mistakes older Singaporean adults make when it comes to planning their finances for the next decade or so? Do they need to factor inflation rates and how often should they review this?

How about retirement calculators, like those by the CPF, to make good estimates? How can credit card debt be effectively reduced before reaching retirement age?

Mr Vipin Kalra, CEO of BankBazaar International, offers tips on how to approach the CPF scheme with a focused mindset.