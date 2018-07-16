You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
PODCAST

PODCAST: What are the mistakes older Singaporeans make when it comes to planning their finances for the next decade or so? (Money Hacks, Ep 15)

In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.
Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Money Hacks BT ST
Money Hacks
SPH

Money Hacks 
 
Episode 15
 
Duration: 7 mins 
 
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. 
 
What are the common mistakes older Singaporean adults make when it comes to planning their finances for the next decade or so? Do they need to factor inflation rates and how often should they review this?
 
How about retirement calculators, like those by the CPF, to make good estimates? How can credit card debt be effectively reduced before reaching retirement age?
 
Mr Vipin Kalra, CEO of BankBazaar International, offers tips on how to approach the CPF scheme with a focused mindset.
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis
 
Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. 
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investing & Wealth

China A-shares have tanked; what's next?

Investing in an airline company? Here's what to look out for

Rolling out the dividend barrel

Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m

Where investors can stash their cash as trade tariffs start to kick in

Watch for market signals amid trade war jitters

Editor's Choice

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates
5 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening