PODCAST: Wine education for F&B trade professionals and enthusiasts (Money Hacks, Ep 32)

Money Hacks Ep 32: Wine education for F&B trade professionals and enthusiasts

10:50 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

In an advanced economy like Singapore's, food and beverage employees who have certification after undergoing wine education courses, or who certify themselves after years in the industry, can raise their own professional values.

Can Skills Future offset the costs of such courses like the French Wine Scholar and Certified Specialist Of Wine programmes?

Veteran wine educator and international wine judge Lim Hwee Peng explains how enthusiasts who have business dealings here and in growing markets like China will find wine education beneficial.

