PODCAST: Wine education for F&B trade professionals and enthusiasts (Money Hacks, Ep 32)

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 2:49 PM

Money Hacks host Chris Lim (left) and veteran wine educator and international wine judge Lim Hwee Peng talk about the commercial and personal benefits of wine education and certification

Money Hacks Ep 32: Wine education for F&B trade professionals and enthusiasts

10:50 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

In an advanced economy like Singapore's, food and beverage employees who have certification after undergoing wine education courses, or who certify themselves after years in the industry, can raise their own professional values.

Can Skills Future offset the costs of such courses like the French Wine Scholar and Certified Specialist Of Wine programmes? 

Veteran wine educator and international wine judge Lim Hwee Peng explains how enthusiasts who have business dealings here and in growing markets like China will find wine education beneficial.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

