PODCAST: Worth investing in bankrupt Gibson's guitars? (Money Hacks, Ep.11)

Money Hacks, Episode 11

Duration : 12:50 mins

Synopsis : In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Gibson - the famed US brand which was founded in 1902 - made headlines around the world recently when it filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles with US$500m of debt. Is now the time to invest in high-end Gibson guitars, or even one of those holy grail of guitars - the legendary vintage "burst" Les Paul model from 1959 - which can cost quarter of a million US dollars and upwards these days.

We ask Jack and Rai, one of the most popular duos in the live gig circuit in Singapore, who have played vintage guitars, to start the debate

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

