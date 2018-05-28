You are here

PODCAST: Worth investing in bankrupt Gibson's guitars? (Money Hacks, Ep.11)

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 3:55 PM

SynopsisIn this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

Gibson - the famed US brand which was founded in 1902 - made headlines around the world recently when it filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles with US$500m of debt. Is now the time to invest in high-end Gibson guitars, or even one of those holy grail of guitars - the legendary vintage "burst" Les Paul model from 1959 - which can cost quarter of a million US dollars and upwards these days. 
We ask Jack and Rai, one of the most popular duos in the live gig circuit in Singapore, who have played vintage guitars, to start the debate

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim
 
Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
 
