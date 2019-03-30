You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Russia is dumping  US dollars to hoard gold

Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

VLADIMIR Putin's quest to break Russia's reliance on the US dollar has set off a literal gold rush.

Within the span of a decade, the country quadrupled its bullion reserves and 2018 marked the most ambitious year yet. And the pace is keeping up so far this year. Data from the central bank show that holdings rose by 1 million ounces in February, the most since November.

The data shows that Russia is making rapid progress in its effort to diversify away from American assets. Analysts, who have coined the term de-dollarisation, speculate about the global economic impacts if more countries adopt a similar philosophy and what it could mean for the dollar's desirability compared with other assets, such as gold or the Chinese yuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with CNN in November that European corporations and entities are too dependent on the US currency, calling it "an issue of sovereignty". Last year, Poland and Hungary surprised analysts by making the first substantial gold purchases by a European Union nation in more than a decade.

For Russia, experts are starting to question whether it can afford to keep up its intense pace of buying. Some say the country will import more gold to guard against geopolitical shocks and the threat of tougher US sanctions as relations between the two powers continue to deteriorate. Gold buying last year exceeded mine supply for the first time. Still, others argue that Russia's bullion demand is set to slow.

"Should it reach the limit for domestic purchases, I think the central bank will start to import gold," said Oleg Kouzmin, chief economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow and former adviser in the central bank's Monetary Policy Department. Given the geopolitical risks, it's likely the central bank will keep increasing gold's share of reserves, he said.

One thing that could keep Russia's dollar reserves at high level is the country's dependence on exporting commodities, like oil which are denominated in the greenback. Three-quarters of the nation's annual US$600 billion of trade is in dollars.

Central bank buying has helped support gold prices in recent years. Bullion has risen 20 per cent since the start of 2016. It traded down 0.2 per cent at US$1,288.39 per ounce at 8.25 am in London.

"If it wasn't for Russia's central bank, last year would have been the worst year for gold buying in a decade, so it helped put a floor on the price," said Adrian Ash, head of research at gold brokerage BullionVault Ltd. "However, Russian buying is now well known so it would take a significant increase in their purchases to materially impact the gold price." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
3 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
4 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening