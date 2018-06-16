Sell in May and go away? No, sell only in July!

MANY of us know the old stock market adage "sell in May and go away, don't come back 'till St Leger's Day". Does the strategy really do better than a buy-and-hold approach? Well, it seems one key decision is when you come back to the market, whether it's end of September or end of October.

First, let's take a look at the monthly performance of the Straits Times Index over the last 18 years. From the chart, we can see that certain months are more likely to be positive or negative.

True to common beliefs, May tends to be a not-so-good month for stocks. But you can see that August seems to be an even worse month for stocks. In the past 10 years, the month of August was negative eight of those years. The other two years, it recorded only marginal positive returns of 0.14 per cent and 0.33 per cent. The average August return in the last decade is -3.3 per cent. September is not much better.

Despite some memorable crashes which happened in October, for example the Black Monday in 1987, the continued slump in October 1997 as the Asian Financial Crisis spread and the sharp leg down in October 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis, October is not that bad a month over the last 18 years. The average return for the month of October since year 2000 is 1.15 per cent.

Bloomberg recently tested a strategy of selling the S&P 500 Index at end-April and only returning to the market after October has ended. It used the S&P 500 price index. It concluded that staying out of the markets during the summer months beat the buy-and-hold strategy from year 2000 until now.

From the table, you can see that using the S&P 500 price index which excludes dividends, staying out of the markets from May till October actually enhanced performance marginally - from a 3.5 per cent compounded return to 4.2 per cent annual compounded return.

But since the earlier chart showed October on average is a positive month over the last 18 years, what if we stay out in May till September, and re-enter at end of September instead, so we are in the market for the month of October? As it turned out, that's an even better strategy. Now, the annual compounded return is a higher 5.6 per cent.

One of the main sources of return from stock investing is dividend income. Using the price index doesn't really capture the full story. So I replaced the price index with the total return index. Lo and behold, the sell in May and return in November strategy actually underperformed the buy-and-hold strategy! Staying out of the markets and missing out on the dividends can be costly.

But returning to the market one month earlier managed to lift the performance to beat the buy-and-hold strategy. It's a similar story for the Straits Times Index where gaining exposure to the market in October enhances the return. A point to note is that exiting and re-entering the market every year incur costs. The numbers I presented do not take into consideration any transaction costs.

Sell in July?

Last year, in their Monthly Chart Portfolio of Global Markets dated April 18, technical analysts at Merrill Lynch said that May registers a stock market advance 57 per cent of the time, while the average movement is a tiny decline of 0.06 per cent. Looking at 3-month seasonal data going back to 1928, the June-August period typically is the second-best of the year, with gains 63 per cent of the time, and an average return of 2.97 per cent, Merrill indicated. Moreover, they wrote that a weak May normally heralds a "more robust" June-August period. If there is any time to sell in summer, it normally would be in July-August, Merrill said.

Indeed, using the STI Total Return Index, a strategy which entails staying out of the market only in the months of August and September yielded a compounded annual return of 8.5 per cent. That's a significant increase from the sell in end April and returning in end September's return of 6.1 per cent.

If you notice in our analysis thus far, every time we increase the time in the market, the returns increase - but up to a point. There has to be time to be out of the market. We have to be judicious and to know when. In any case, we can't think of any fundamental reasons why there should be a pattern in terms of market performance based on calendar.

As value investors, we always go back to valuation. If we use valuation as a guide as to whether to be in or out of the market, that beats all the other variations of the calendar investing.

In the chart (Guided by valuations), we used the Price-to-7 year average earnings per share multiple as an indication of value. When we buy a stock, we have to constantly assess the price we are paying relative to the earnings it is able to generate or the value of the assets it owns. The key is to not overpay. We use seven-year average earnings to smoothen out the business cycles.

Using P/7-year average earnings of 20 times and below as a buy signal, and 25 times and above as a sell signal, this means we would have avoided the burst of the dotcom bubble and the beginning of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). Because the buy signal appeared one-third of the way through during the GFC, this means we would have entered the market before the crisis ended. In other words, we would still have to endure the rather precipitous decline as markets headed into the depths of the crisis. The consolation is, recovery was rather swift after that.

With this valuation metric as our guide, we would only be out of the markets 29 months out of the 221 months from 2000 until end of last month. But these 29 months were the crucial months when the market was overvalued, and it really paid big time by staying out during those months. This strategy yielded a 9.5 per cent compound return a year since 2000.