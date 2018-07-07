You are here
CHART VIEW
Watch for market signals amid trade war jitters
Investors need to be ready to act quickly on any move above or below the Dow trading band
A MONTH ago, we stood on the brink of a trade war, but in the last few weeks, we have not only tumbled over the brink, but cascaded in a flurry of attacks on friend and foe alike. Canada, Japan and Europe did not expect to be in the US's firing line along with China. This uncontrolled explosion
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg