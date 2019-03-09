You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
CHART VIEW

What's behind Shanghai's rise, and will Korea rebound?

Money talks, and money flows into the market provide a more objective assessment of political and trade crises than official statements and tweets from presidents
Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE 22 per cent rise in the Shanghai Index over the past four weeks cannot be ignored. Nor can it be dismissed as an aberration. The sharp and sustained rise is consistent with the historical behaviour of the Shanghai Index. Many of those who missed the breakout like to make disparaging remarks

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investing & Wealth

Remember the CDO bomb that blew up in 2008? There is a new one . . .

Advisers' obligations to Accredited Investors

Gold hangs tight as markets deliberate economic gloom

The Asian markets that should do well but aren't

State Courts Towers to offer co-working space for small law firms

Airbnb buys HotelTonight in deeper expansion into hotel-booking business

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening