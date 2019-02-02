You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
CFA SINGAPORE INSIGHTS

Who is responsible for billing inaccuracies?

The Australian banking royal commission's report takes aim at widespread misconduct in the financial services sector. Here's a look at some of the issues
Sat, Feb 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190202_CFA21_3684305.jpg
Regulators in major financial centres are rolling out new senior management accountability regimes that increase senior managers' share of responsibility in delivering ethical behaviours and responsible risk-taking.

NEXT week marks an important date for the Australian financial industry. Feb 4 is the due date for the highly anticipated final report of the Australian banking royal commission, which had been set up in December 2017 to investigate factors that have given rise to widespread misconduct in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening