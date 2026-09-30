The Business Times
business-time-50

BT50

Opinion & Features
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

The Business Times at 50: Charting the next lap in a milestone year

2026-09-30T23:02:00.000Z
Former DPM Heng Swee Keat says that in recording what went wrong, the lessons learnt and how institutions responded, business journalism becomes a form of public memory.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

The Business Times at 50: Chronicler, convener and partner in Singapore’s economic transformation

2026-09-30T23:01:00.000Z
The innovation gap refers to the distance between a strong scientific result and a product, company or capability that gains traction in the real world.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

The innovation gap that Singapore must close

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
Wealth is moving to the East, and Singapore is one of the places where the money lands.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Asia’s wealth boom is making every strategy look right

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
While effective robots that mimic human dexterity are just beyond the horizon, their impact on societal and economic structure will likely be far wider.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

AI is about to get a body. How can we be ready?

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
Singapore equities are entering a new phase, supported by stronger economic growth, broader earnings momentum and rising investor participation.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

The next chapter for Singapore equities

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
Without trust, even the most sophisticated AI remains trapped in pilot mode.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Turning AI ambition into sustainable value with trust

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
Building trust by design may initially feel slower, as it requires organisations to redesign workflows. In reality, it is often the faster path.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Trust is the real AI advantage

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
The Business Times first hit the news stands on Oct 1, 1976.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

BT50 interactive: 50 years of headlines from a nation transformed

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
A person may be financially wealthy, yet time-poor, experience-poor or purpose-poor.
Singapore
BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

What comes after ‘enough’?

2026-09-30T23:00:00.000Z
Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More