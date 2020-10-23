You are here

Home > Leadership & Management
LEADING THROUGH DISCUSSION

Coping with Covid, the virus that keeps bugging us

If we look at the coronavirus as a disability that we have to live with and work around, we will be more successful
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201023_JOHN23_4295144.jpg
Mask design is a major challenge nobody has yet mastered. It should be possible to make a comfortable, reusable product that is held away from the mouth and nose enough to make breathing less sweaty.
BT FILE PHOTO

JUST as you think you have conquered it, it jumps up again, like a weevil in the rice. Covid-19 is not for early surrender, that is clear. Indeed, it may be heralding a new way of life altogether.

Chances are we will be able to go out without a mask one day - but maybe not. Better to see...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

Google antitrust fight pushes low-key CEO into line of fire

The rise of the Phygital Leader

Pret A Manger, badly hit by coronavirus, will try anything to survive

Discussions with those who have different values

How to invest now to expedite Covid-19 recovery process

Becoming more agile, more resilient

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 05:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil struggles to recover after US gasoline stocks build

[NEW YORK] Oil prices ticked up on Thursday, boosted by the possibility of an economic stimulus package in the...

Oct 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end little changed as aid hope tempers virus

[BENGALURU] European equities closed broadly flat as positive earnings reports and optimism about US stimulus offset...

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for