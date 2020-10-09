You are here

Home > Leadership & Management
LEADING THROUGH DISCUSSION

Discussions with those who have different values

There are strong reasons why business people should work together on basis of profitability without being concerned about ideological differences
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE political divide between China and the West is increasing. The reasons for this include rivalry between two powerful individuals and a regional "competition" to prove whose system is best. China has accepted a form of capitalism as the way forward so other ideological differences now mark the boundaries of control. Meanwhile, trade and business between the two sides continue. Not totally, since the weapons of a trade war include tariffs. These are used on a tit-for-tat basis, both sides in the ascendant as I write. For business this presents severe problems since what may one day be commercially encouraged may the next be illegal - or legal only at a very high cost.

A power play

Politicians call the tune. In the West because they have been elected by popular vote; in China because they haven't. In the absence of the ballot box, there has to be a certain "acceptance" of leaders which can be formal as with President Xi Jinping - general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party - or informal, as with the late Deng Xiaoping - "paramount leader".

The law of business control is somewhat similar. But in both the East and the West, once control of business is established the people at the top have remarkably similar powers.

Western politicians were losing their power as globalisation of trade and travel increasingly cut across national boundaries. This process has somewhat reversed with the trade war between the United States and China. US President Donald Trump has returned political power to the ascendant in America and President Xi has proved to be an even stronger force in China.

SEE ALSO

Chipmaker SMIC says US placing export restrictions on suppliers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

These developments, however, reflect only the control over tariffs and industry blockades - and, of course, armaments. Both the East and the West need increased trade quickly to re-establish their gross domestic product (GDP) growth which has been badly reduced by Covid-19.

China's role in global supply chains

America's policy of bringing production home to provide much-needed jobs has not stopped China growing sales in the rest of the world. Indeed, China is successfully developing new markets through the Belt and Road initiative, although the policy is not universally popular due to its somewhat colonising implications, with strong economic ties as the binding force.

It seems likely that the US and China will maintain frosty relations for some considerable time. Even so, China will remain a valuable source of supplies for the West, especially as quality improves and supply reliability is made more certain.

However, Kathrin Hille, writing recently from Taipei for the Financial Times, reported that many manufacturers appeared to be rethinking their China production resources. She said that companies that use the mainland to make goods for export may decide to avoid the risk involved and depart in significant numbers. Taipei clearly has a vested interest in such thinking. Acknowledging that it is a possibility, I have to say that I don't think it will happen. The supply chains from China are well established and are likely to continue as they are for many years to come.

And, quirky tariffs apart, there is no reason why Eastern business people should not wish to develop their supply sources in China even further. Ideological differences were never a matter of great concern to business people who are more interested in availability, quality and price than political beliefs. There is reason to think that business will, in any case, play a more direct part in world politics in the coming years if only because it already has - and seemingly will for the foreseeable future have - more money and a greater chance to determine the direction of the planet in matters of climate, sustainability and development. The Very Big Businesses are politically powerful today. As climate becomes demonstrably more important, big business will expect to play a greater part in dealing with it.

Working together on the basis of profitability

Businesses should develop their supply chains wherever they see product and quality to suit their needs. In the process they will develop relationships that will cohere rather than divide the world. Profit is a common denominator that all involved in trade understand. The best profit is made when trust is the binding force. And trust is usually built substantially by friendship. There are strong reasons why business people should learn to work together on the basis of profitability without being concerned about the ideological differences between the rival political systems.

The strongest binder of businesses is research and development especially where these involve technological invention and process exploitation. These are the hardest relationships to maintain because of the intellectual property involved. They are sustainable, however, and when actively monitored can form a bridge of trust that can last through the roughest of times. This is seldom approached properly because the agreement on which it should be based is seldom considered.

Get your Partnership Agreement in place

The Partnership Agreement may sound fanciful but it has worked well both across cultures and within a single established financial system. We spend enough time working on our relationships with our employees but, traditionally, very little on those with our business partners. Detailed attention to such an agreement avoids the rows over interpretation of meaning and effectiveness of business drivers. The differing cultures work together when the profit rights are clearly spelt out and the effort contribution is rationally apportioned.

Businesses want to make money in addition to fulfilling all their other social responsibilities. It is best if these are clearly spelt out from the start and reviewed formally at regular specified intervals. Supply chain and business relationships take time to build.

When they are properly constructed, they can last a very long time.

  • The writer is founder-mentor of Terrific Mentors International.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

How to invest now to expedite Covid-19 recovery process

Becoming more agile, more resilient

New possibilities for well-being at work

'No space . . . for that': US businessmen on debate

The current political storm calls for good bosses

Leaders need to know themselves

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Technology

IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

[WASHINGTON] International Business Machines Corp is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-...

Oct 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump launches rare attack on loyal aides Pompeo, Barr

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced rare criticism of two of his most steadfast aides,...

Oct 8, 2020 11:49 PM
Transport

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

[LONDON] Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe...

Oct 8, 2020 11:43 PM
Transport

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace

[JERUSALEM] Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab...

Oct 8, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Help for 20,000 enterprises in Singapore's heartlands adopt e-payments, digital commerce solutions

[SINGAPORE] A new programme has been launched to support about 20,000 retailers and food and beverage (F&B)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for