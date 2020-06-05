You are here

Four strategic priorities for the post-Covid-19 world

To build resilience going forward, the first question to answer is not 'What's in it for me?' It is 'What if?'
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200605_STRATEGY5_4136672.jpg
Businesses should dedicate more resources to quantify various types of threats - even "unimaginable" ones.
BT FILE PHOTO

ON ONE level, the pandemic before us today represents nothing new. For years, we have been hearing and talking about the impending "VUCA" (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) world. Over and over again, we were told to prepare for seismic change that was sure to arrive, to boost...

