LEADING THROUGH DISRUPTION

Getting payment in a cash flow crunch

Decent, reasonable, friendly relations have a way of establishing precedents that will go on for a long time. Get to know those who owe you money.
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200605_JOHN5_4136667.jpg
In the present Covid-19 crisis, banks are much more sensitive to cash flow needs, especially of SMEs,
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

CASH flow may be the phrase of the moment, but those in the front line call it "collecting". There are good payers, slow payers and nightmares. Good payers pay on time, or even before the due date, so nothing more needs to be said about these fantastic customers. Slow payers are those who pay -...

