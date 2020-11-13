It is time for airlines to focus on digital transformation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AT THIS unprecedented time for the aviation industry, it's unsurprising that most airlines are focused on their balance sheets while trying to cope with the slump that has resulted from a global lockdown.
However, as airlines navigate through this crisis, there is a real opportunity for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes