Money FM podcast: How boards are and should be gearing up for recovery

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

Synopsis: Howie Lim chats with Stephen Langton, consultant, board & chief executive of Advisory Partners, Apac leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. Find out how boards and companies are in the midst of planning ahead for the economic aftermath.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Leadership & Management

Silence on race no longer an option for corporations

Getting payment in a cash flow crunch

Four strategic priorities for the post-Covid-19 world

Money FM podcast: Building longer-term brand relevance without using the ‘C’ word

Notes on leadership in these Covid-19 times

Six steps to post-Covid planning

