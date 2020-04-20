You are here

Home > Leadership & Management

Money FM podcast: Retail channels fight back: Audio House relies on omnichannel sales strategy

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_audiohouse.jpg

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank, and finance presenter Ryan Huang

14:48 min

Synopsis: Audio House is an early adopter of digital transformation. So when the circuit breaker measures were announced, their customers were still able to shop virtually via its online platforms. Joanne Ho, marketing director, Audio House, shares more about their online concierge service and the importance of going digital.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: The importance of business resilience

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts 
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg     

Leadership & Management

Money FM podcast: The importance of business resilience

Corporates' bad actions speak much louder than good words

Getting ready for the rebound

Engage workforce, reassert trust in firm's leadership

What to do when the deal goes bad

An action plan for companies to combat Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 19, 2020 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group says employees misappropriated US$500,000 from Myanmar unit

CATALIST-listed tourism player Memories Group has discovered a case of fraud at its wholly-owned Myanmar subsidiary...

Apr 19, 2020 08:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong said to have failed to declare US$800m losses

[SINGAPORE] The son of the legendary oil trader and founder of Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd said the Singapore-based...

Apr 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s Temasek rebuts claim CEO Ho Ching gets S$100 million salary

Singapore

Apr 19, 2020 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures financial controller resigns but will assist in misstatement probe

THE financial controller of Y Ventures has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, but she will continue to...

Apr 19, 2020 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Six confirmed Covid-19 cases at TTJ dormitory form new virus cluster

STRUCTURAL steel fabricator TTJ Holdings said on Sunday that six foreign workers employed by its unit TTJ Design and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.