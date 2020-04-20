Money FM podcast: Retail channels fight back: Audio House relies on omnichannel sales strategy

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank, and finance presenter Ryan Huang

14:48 min

Synopsis: Audio House is an early adopter of digital transformation. So when the circuit breaker measures were announced, their customers were still able to shop virtually via its online platforms. Joanne Ho, marketing director, Audio House, shares more about their online concierge service and the importance of going digital.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

