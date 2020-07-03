You are here
Money FM podcast: Singaporean leads Thailand's second-largest Telco
Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen
12:59 min
Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen talks to Justin Ang, deputy group chief commercial officer, True Corporation about what it is like to take on an operational leadership management role as the first Singaporean (and non-Thai) in Thailand’s second-largest telecommunications company, and how different the work culture is compared to Singapore.
Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
