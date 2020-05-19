You are here

Money FM podcast: Staging for the return of the workforce

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Alexander Krasavin, partner for Apac and MEA, human capital solutions at Aon. They discuss a survey that included over 1900 companies globally to find out how companies are balancing business decisions and employee welfare as workers head back to the office. 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

