Money FM podcast: The importance of business resilience

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

Synopsis:  Glenn van Zutphen is joined by Corinne Williams, senior vice-president, Leader Services, Organisation Solutions as she shares why resilience is important for an organisation in tough times.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

