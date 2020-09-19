You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE FINISH LINE

A big push to lead a healthy lifestyle

Asics making heavy use of technology to reach out to customers amid Covid-19 and recession, says its president and COO
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20200919_UWFINISH_4246145.jpg
Our goal is simple: to use technology to accelerate our digital integration so that we can keep our audiences inspired, motivated and connected, says Mr Hirota.
PHOTO: ASICS

THESE are trying times for the global sports industry, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing scores of sporting events to be postponed or, in many cases, cancelled altogether. The days of 50,000 people packing a stadium for a football match or a similar number getting ready to run a marathon are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Corporate cost-cutting taking the sweet out of mooncakes

The good, the bad and the 'radically dishonest'

Porsche Taycan 4S: A true blue Porsche

Should cholesterol-lowering medication be started in the young?

New Parma owner promises exciting football in long-term project

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US details up to US$14b in new aid for farmers

[CHICAGO] The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday released details of a second round of Covid-19 aid for...

Sep 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi defends new law as critics warn of risks to farmers

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended new laws aimed at lifting restrictions on farmers on Friday...

Sep 18, 2020 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

No exclusivity arrangement to sell assets: OUE C-Reit

OUE C-Reit's manager said late on Friday that it has not entered any exclusivity arrangement in relation to a sale...

Sep 18, 2020 10:29 PM
Technology

Google removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations

[NEW DELHI] Alphabet's Google on Friday removed the mobile app of SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm...

Sep 18, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more Covid vaccines: sources

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Singaporeans, are you happy?

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.