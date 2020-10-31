A checklist before exercising to prevent sudden cardiac death

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IF you are deciding on starting an exercise programme to get yourself fit and healthy, you should tick off some boxes to ensure that you reduce your risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD). SCD is sudden unexpected death caused by the onset of a life-threatening heart rhythm (sudden cardiac arrest)....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes