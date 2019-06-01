You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE FINISH LINE

A final challenge for two esteemed goalkeepers

After testing seasons, either Spurs' Lloris or Liverpool's Alisson will win European club football's most coveted prize
Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190601_FINISH15T5E_3797414.jpg
Both Spurs’ French goalkeeper Lloris (above) and Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson have committed their fair share of errors but are vital players in their teams.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20190601_FINISH1_37974111.jpg
Both Spurs’ French goalkeeper Lloris and Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson (above) have committed their fair share of errors but are vital players in their teams.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20190601_FINISH15T5E_3797414.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

Madrid

ALISSON Becker became the world's most expensive goalkeeper last summer just as Hugo Lloris was celebrating the peak of his professional football career.

When Becker posed for pictures at Liverpool's Melwood training ground after completing a £66.8 million (S$116.1 million) transfer from Italian club Roma last July, Lloris was still basking in the after-glow of lifting the Fifa World Cup, five days after captaining France to a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final in Moscow.

Yet neither enjoyed the moment for long. Less than three weeks after Liverpool coughed up the big bucks for Becker (who's more commonly known by his first name Alisson), Chelsea added another £4.8 million on top of that record fee to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And Lloris has spoken since about the "emptiness" he felt as soon as the dust had settled from Moscow. "I remember I needed one day to stay in bed and just stop," said the 32-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper. "I had to disconnect a little bit."

Alisson, meanwhile, is looking to cap a remarkable debut season in England by winning the same trophy that the Reds surrendered to Real Madrid a year ago, largely due to the mistakes of his predecessor, Loris Karius.

For both Alisson and Lloris, the road to Madrid - the host of this weekend's Champions League final - has not been smooth.

Lloris, in particular, began his season with a drink-driving charge in August that earned him a £50,000 fine and a 20-month ban from driving.

By the end of the Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool on Saturday (Sunday 3am kick-off, Singapore time), Lloris might well have won the sport's greatest prize for his club, 10 months after claiming the most prestigious one for his country.

"It was an accident that serves as a lesson," said Lloris of his drink-driving incident. "I made a mistake."

Pivotal saves

On the pitch, he committed his fair share of errors too, enough of them to put his place in his team's starting line-up in doubt. To be fair, he also chipped in with some pivotal saves in key matches, without which Spurs might have missed out on qualifying for next season's Champions League, let alone winning this year's trophy.

In the Champions League, there was the man-of-the-match display against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, he made an early save from Sergio Aguero's penalty that would have given Manchester City a vital away goal and control of the two-legged tie. But Lloris also failed to prevent Barcelona from winning 4-2 at Wembley, and he also received a red card in the game against PSV Eindhoven. With Spurs one man short, they conceded a late equaliser to the Dutch side.

"During a season, you know there are always highs and lows," Lloris said earlier this week. "You just have to try to be ready to be at your best in the most important moments."

When Lloris signed for Tottenham back in 2012, some critics at the time questioned why France's captain - and a goalkeeper widely regarded as one of the most promising in the world - was joining a team with its feet firmly planted in the Europa League.

(The Europa League is widely regarded as a second-tier competition, given that it involves teams that finish lower in their respective league tables.)

"If I comment, it will echo the other side of the Channel," said France's sceptical coach Didier Deschamps.

A key trait

And perhaps Lloris would have left were it not for the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager, with whom he has since forged a close bond. "Hugo is one of the best keepers in the world," Pochettino said in October last year. "He's our captain and there's no doubts about him."

Supporting, rather than selling, struggling players has been a key trait of Pochettino's time at Spurs, in part perhaps, because the club's financial limitations have given him little choice.

But Liverpool could afford to be more ruthless in its transfer dealings, even if the club identified Alisson as a potential signing months before Karius' blunders in goal.

The younger brother of Muriel, who plays in goal for Belenenses in Portugal's Primeira Liga, Alisson, along with Virgil van Dijk, has transformed Liverpool's defence into the best in the English Premier League. "If I knew he was this good, I would have paid double," said Reds manager Jurgen Klopp in December, after Alisson's late save against Napoli prevented Liverpool from an early exit in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has made some mistakes too, of course. Against Leicester City last September, he was robbed of the ball by Kelechi Iheanacho. And against Manchester United in December at Anfield, his fumble allowed Jesse Lingard to score.

But Alisson retained the confidence of both Klopp and the Liverpool fans as they believed in his talent.

After enduring testing seasons, only one of these two esteemed goalkeepers can go on to enjoy a final flourish in the Spanish capital and lift European club football's most prestigious trophy. AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

1 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
2 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
5 Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening