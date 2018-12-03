You are here

A penny for your cause

CapitaLand Hope Foundation pledged S$6 for every item purchased at the CapitaLand Giving Marketplace, up to a total amount of S$20,000
Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20181203_LTCAPITALAND3B_3633032.jpg
Last week, CapitaLand held the CapitaLand Giving Marketplace at Raffles City Singapore, where social enterprises and charities were offered real estate for free to raise funds by selling their products and promote their causes.
BT_20181203_LTCAPITALAND3B_3633032.jpg
The Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) was one of the participating charities at CapitaLand's Giving Marketplace at Raffles City Singapore. For a fee, shoppers received a 20-minute neck and shoulder massage by a therapist from SAVH.
BT_20181203_LTCAPITALAND3B_3633032.jpg
This year's event featured social enterprises such as Hush Tea Bar, which advocates inclusion for the deaf, and charities like Very Special Arts Singapore, which provides opportunities for people with disabilities to be involved in the arts.
Singapore

AMID the hubbub of Christmas sprees and ringing tills, CapitaLand found a way to channel shoppers' pennies where it matters, by hosting sales of a different kind.

Last week, it held the CapitaLand Giving Marketplace at Raffles City Singapore, where social enterprises and

Life & Culture

