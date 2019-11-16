A very big TV and a very small computer

LG 8K OLED TV

It's a great time to be a couch potato. Apple TV+ launched in Singapore a few weeks ago and Disney+ just launched in the US. There's also no shortage of very large and very expensive TVs. Just weeks ago, Samsung launched The Wall Luxury in Singapore and now LG is following up with the world's first 8K OLED TV.

The OLED88Z9 has a screen size of 88 inches and 8K resolution - that's 7,640 x 4,320 pixels. Its 8K resolution also means it has 33 million self-emitting pixels. That's 16 times a regular Full-HD TV and 4 times that of a 4K TV. The display features Cinema HDR and supports Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor up to 4K, and Hybrid Log Gamma, and HDR10 up to 8K.

Underneath that is LG's second-generation Alpha 9 Gen 2 8K processor. It upscales content to 8K and uses AI to elevate picture and sound quality. LG says it uses "deep learning technology" to identify source quality and optimise it for the best viewing experience. The Alpha 9 Gen 2 8K processor also analyses ambient conditions and automatically adjusts screen brightness to match.

An 80W integrated speaker system can "up-mix" two-channel audio to virtual 5.1 surround sound. It's also WiSA Ready and will work with compatible WiSA speakers and receivers. As for connections, the LG OLED88Z9 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 8K content up to 60 frames per second.

The LG OLED88Z9 is available now and will set you back S$59,999. We hope you've been saving up. By Kenny Yeo

Leno Nano mobile desktop

Billed as the 'most compact commercial desktop series in Singapore', Lenovo's new ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT are meant to offer Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) a solution for those looking for a space-saving and energy-efficient ultra-portable desktop.

A Forrester Consulting study, which surveyed more than 750 SMB employees and device buyers across seven markets in Asia, finds that while employees at SMBs preferred devices that are mobile, flexible, and inclusive, employers are behind in offering these solutions.

Lenovo's latest arrivals may be small in form factor but deliver big-business performance.

One-third the size of a ThinkCentre Tiny, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano weighs 505g. It can be installed behind the monitor with a monitor clamp, under the table, or anywhere with a VESA mount support; and supports up to the 8th Generation Intel Core vPro i7 Processors and SSD storage.

It can also be conveniently powered by a compatible USB Type-C monitor or Type-C dock.

A second iteration, the M90n-1 Nano IoT, has an additional heatsink on top. Engineered to endure harsh operating temperatures, it is developed for higher vibration and thermal environments.

The M90n-1 Nano IoT is made to provide processing and security for the IoT devices that demand real-time responsiveness at the edge.

The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT are now available in Singapore with a starting price of S$787.55 and S$609 respectively. By Ken Wong

