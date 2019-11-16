You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TECH TALK

A very big TV and a very small computer

LG offers the world's first 8K OLED TV, and Lenovo launches ultra-portable desktops aimed at the mobile workforce
Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191116_HZNEWS16_3951756.jpg
LG 8K OLED TV

BT_20191116_HZNEWS16_3951756.jpg
Leno Nano mobile desktop

LG 8K OLED TV

It's a great time to be a couch potato. Apple TV+ launched in Singapore a few weeks ago and Disney+ just launched in the US. There's also no shortage of very large and very expensive TVs. Just weeks ago, Samsung launched The Wall Luxury in Singapore and now LG is following up with the world's first 8K OLED TV.

The OLED88Z9 has a screen size of 88 inches and 8K resolution - that's 7,640 x 4,320 pixels. Its 8K resolution also means it has 33 million self-emitting pixels. That's 16 times a regular Full-HD TV and 4 times that of a 4K TV. The display features Cinema HDR and supports Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor up to 4K, and Hybrid Log Gamma, and HDR10 up to 8K.

Underneath that is LG's second-generation Alpha 9 Gen 2 8K processor. It upscales content to 8K and uses AI to elevate picture and sound quality. LG says it uses "deep learning technology" to identify source quality and optimise it for the best viewing experience. The Alpha 9 Gen 2 8K processor also analyses ambient conditions and automatically adjusts screen brightness to match.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An 80W integrated speaker system can "up-mix" two-channel audio to virtual 5.1 surround sound. It's also WiSA Ready and will work with compatible WiSA speakers and receivers. As for connections, the LG OLED88Z9 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 8K content up to 60 frames per second.

SEE ALSO

Lenovo Q2 profit jumps 20% on strong personal computer sales

The LG OLED88Z9 is available now and will set you back S$59,999. We hope you've been saving up. By Kenny Yeo

Leno Nano mobile desktop

Billed as the 'most compact commercial desktop series in Singapore', Lenovo's new ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT are meant to offer Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) a solution for those looking for a space-saving and energy-efficient ultra-portable desktop.

A Forrester Consulting study, which surveyed more than 750 SMB employees and device buyers across seven markets in Asia, finds that while employees at SMBs preferred devices that are mobile, flexible, and inclusive, employers are behind in offering these solutions.

Lenovo's latest arrivals may be small in form factor but deliver big-business performance.

One-third the size of a ThinkCentre Tiny, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano weighs 505g. It can be installed behind the monitor with a monitor clamp, under the table, or anywhere with a VESA mount support; and supports up to the 8th Generation Intel Core vPro i7 Processors and SSD storage.

It can also be conveniently powered by a compatible USB Type-C monitor or Type-C dock.

A second iteration, the M90n-1 Nano IoT, has an additional heatsink on top. Engineered to endure harsh operating temperatures, it is developed for higher vibration and thermal environments.

The M90n-1 Nano IoT is made to provide processing and security for the IoT devices that demand real-time responsiveness at the edge.

The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT are now available in Singapore with a starting price of S$787.55 and S$609 respectively. By Ken Wong

* This content first appeared on hardwarezone.com.sg

Life & Culture

New pro swim venture eyes expansion beyond Tokyo 2020

Proper training is vital to avoid injury in a HIIT class

When we tsk at the 'kids these days'

The point of slow return: To Genting and back on a single tank of fuel, in an Audi A4

Guarding against diabetes-linked eye disease

Pope compares politicians who rage against gays to Hitler

BREAKING

Nov 16, 2019 12:15 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 15, 2019 11:04 PM
Life & Culture

Pope compares politicians who rage against gays to Hitler

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis said on Friday politicians who rage against homosexuals, gypsies and Jews remind him of...

Nov 15, 2019 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs at open as upbeat comments related to US-China trade talks...

Nov 15, 2019 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

CPF basic retirement sum regularly adjusted to ensure payouts remain relevant: Josephine Teo

[SINGAPORE] It is important to help Singaporeans save more for retirement adequacy, said Minister for Manpower...

Nov 15, 2019 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

India's finance minister rules out quick recovery for economy

[NEW DELHI] India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly