You are here

Home > Life & Culture

A world redrawn: Isabel Allende hopes pandemic will doom patriarchy

A new world that will be different - a world in which men and women share equally in running the planet, with solidarity, compassion and hope
Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200609_PQISABEL9_4139259.jpg
Isabel Allende: "The pandemic is teaching us that we are all one big family. What happens to a human being in Wuhan happens to the entire planet, happens to all of us. There are no walls, there are no walls that can separate people."
PHOTO: BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING

Miami

CHILEAN writer Isabel Allende says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed stark inequalities that will continue to fuel protests in the United States and around the globe.

The 77-year-old author believes it will be up to the younger generations to build a new normal, founded on...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Crowds define opera. They're also keeping it from returning

Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

Married couple share German ambassador role

Reebok slams CrossFit in outrage over CEO's tweet

No limit on crowds at New Zealand Super Rugby: organisers

A world redrawn: Isabel Allende hopes pandemic will doom 'patriarchy'

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

WHO head urges world not to let up on Covid battle

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the novel...

Jun 9, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Russia reopens borders for its nationals to work, study and get treatment abroad

[MOSCOW] Russians needing to work, study or care for relatives abroad are to be allowed to resume international...

Jun 9, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank says coronavirus to shrink 2020 global output by 5.2%

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020, the World Bank...

Jun 8, 2020 11:56 PM
Life & Culture

Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of...

Jun 8, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman reprises Democratic tax-hike worry after stock surge

[SINGAPORE] Now that US stocks are solidly back in black, the economy is reopening and infection rates are down,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.