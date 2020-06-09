A world redrawn: Isabel Allende hopes pandemic will doom 'patriarchy'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Miami
CHILEAN writer Isabel Allende says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed stark inequalities that will continue to fuel protests in the United States and around the globe.
The 77-year-old author believes it will be up to the younger generations to build a new normal, founded on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes