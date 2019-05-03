You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 9:25 AM

lwx_Peter Mayhew_030519_53.jpg
Actor Peter Mayhew, who won over fans worldwide as the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the blockbuster "Star Wars" movies, has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Actor Peter Mayhew, who won over fans worldwide as the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the blockbuster "Star Wars" movies, has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Thursday.

Mayhew died on Tuesday at his home in Texas, surrounded by loved ones, the family said in a statement released on the actor's Twitter account.

"He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth," the statement said.

"But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more than a role in a film. The relationships that began then grew into the friends and family that he would love for decades to come."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The towering British-born actor, the son of a policeman who measured 2.21m, was working as a hospital attendant in London when he was discovered by film producer Charles Schneer.

He was first cast in the film "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger", in an uncredited role.

But he then was cast in the role that would define his career - as the co-pilot and best friend of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the original "Star Wars" film released in 1977.

He would go on to appear in "The Empire Strikes Back", "Return of the Jedi" and "Revenge of the Sith."

The family said he had "fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'."

He then worked to coach his successor in the role, Joonas Suotamo, the family statement said.

Co-star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the iconic films, was quick to pay tribute to the "gentlest of giants - A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly."

"I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him," Hamill wrote on Twitter.

Mayhew is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

The family said a memorial service would be held on June 29 and a memorial for fans would take place in early December in Los Angeles at Empire Con, an event for "Star Wars" fans.

AFP

Life & Culture

With sculpture, Frieze expands to Manhattan

Cooking up a storm for a good cause

Tales of Leonardo, enigmatic genius

'Big Bang Theory' cast get ready for final farewell with handprint ceremony

160,000 year-old remains of human relative found in Tibet: study

Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Frasers Property, SembMarine, OUE H-Trust, Hi-P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening