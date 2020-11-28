Adios to a football original

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH Diego Armando Maradona's sudden death on Wednesday, due to a heart attack at the age of 60, football fans around the world have lost someone special.
It is easy to call him a "drug cheat" and point out the notorious "Hand of God" incident from the 1986 World Cup as proof. Was he a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes